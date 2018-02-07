KNOXVILLE - A suspect is behind bars after a man died early Monday morning following a shooting in the Western Heights neighborhood.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on 1502 Fort Promise Drive just after midnight Monday.

When officers arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Brendon Layne dead behind his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

According to KPD, the victim was found with illegal drugs and a gun in his possession. KPD said an officer saw a vehicle leaving Western Heights with a driver who matched the description of the shooting suspect.

When the officer stopped him on Virginia Avenue, KPD said the suspect opened the door, looked at the officer, and then drove off.

The suspect, William Anthony Young Jr., was eventually detained and questioned by detectives. After questioning, officers arrested him on charges unrelated to the shooting -- including Reckless Driving, Evading Arrest, Criminal Trespassing, Simple Possession, and Driving on a revoked license.

Young is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. KPD said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

