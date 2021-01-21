Man arrested after carjacking reported at Gay St. near Magnolia Ave.

According to a report, when the suspect approached the victim, he pulled out a handgun and demanded that the victim exit the vehicle.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a carjacking reported at Gay Street near Magnolia Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to a carjacking at Gay Street near Magnolia Avenue.

A male victim said that he was flagged down by an unknown suspect at the intersection of Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue, police said.

According to a report, when the suspect approached the victim, he pulled out a handgun and demanded that the victim exit the vehicle.

The victim complied and the suspect left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Based on an investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit, the suspect was identified as Deshawn Whited, 23, of Knoxville, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest for the carjacking incident.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers said they saw the stolen vehicle and Whited at the Kroger at 4414 Asheville Highway.

Officers approached and arrested Whited for the outstanding warrant.

Further search incident to the arrest revealed a handgun, a shotgun, and an amount of substance believed to be marijuana, officers said.

A records check also revealed that Whited had a prior felony conviction.

He was also arrested for schedule VI drug violations, and for a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.