CCSO: Man arrested for creating fraudulent driving school and DUI school certificates

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Campell County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for creating a fraudulent driving school, along with DUI school certificates.

On Wednesday, CCSO had a search warrant for 68-year-old Lester Barnaby who lived on 472 Ridge Road. The fraudulent certificates were then submitted to courts within several jurisdictions, including the Campbell County Court system, CCSO said.

Evidence found during the search included computers, electronic storage devices, printers, narcotics, firearms and over $5,600 in cash.

Barnaby was placed under arrest and taken to the Campbell County Jail. He is charged with the following: