KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The man suspected for a series of burglaries and break-ins in Downtown Knoxville businesses was arrested Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 12:20 p.m., KPD officers arrested Mark Randall Cooper, 50, was found in an abandoned building on East Depot Avenue and taken into custody without incident.

Cooper, who had an outstanding warrant out of Alabama for Violation of Parole in relation to previous burglary offenses, according to KPD.

KPD said charges are still pending.

DOWNTOWN BREAK-INS

