Man arrested in Campbell Co. after stabbing in Kentucky, charged with murder

Police said that Joseph Masters was found and arrested in Campbell County on Friday. He is facing murder charges.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Police said a man was arrested in Campbell County after a stabbing in Kentucky on Friday.

According to Kentucky State Police, Joseph Masters, 33, was found and arrested after they opened a murder investigation for Matthew Welsh, 36, from Woodbine. Welsh was pronounced dead after a stabbing in his home, police said.

Masters is being held in the Campbell County Detention Center and will be extradited back to Kentucky, officials said. He is facing charges for murder, unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping.

Another man involved in the stabbing, Charles McVey, 37, from Woodbine, was found by the Corbin City Police Department and arrested.