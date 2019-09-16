MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 25-year-old Enoch Zarceno-Turner in connection to the murder of a 32-year-old woman and her four-month old son.

The incident was originally reported as a house fire, but SCSO uncovered the pair’s death as a case of homicide and arson.

Investigators say Turner started the fire to cover up the alleged murder. He was taken into custody Saturday, according to the SCSO’s Twitter account.

Cook’s sister told investigators that Cook and Turner were arguing recently over custody of the four-month old. She was the one to find the mother and her child dead in the home some time Friday morning.