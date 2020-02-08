Man arrested in connection with I-40 crash that killed 2 TDOT contractors

The crash occurred on Nov. 6, 2019. Authorities say Marvin Crigler was arrested in St. Louis on Friday, July 31.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Interstate 40 that took the lives of two Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contractors in November 2019.

Authorities say Marvin Crigler was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday, July 31 for vehicular homicide, DWI, vehicular assault and aggravated assault.

The crash happened on Nov. 6 in a construction zone near the Arlington exit and involved an 18-wheeler. A THP officer was also injured. He went to the hospital with non-critical injuries, according to a spokesperson at the scene.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the two TDOT contractors worked for a company in Ohio called A&A Safety.

The company identified the workers as 22-year-old Jared Helton and 30-year-old Justin Stafford. A third contractor, 22-year-old Cody Fultz, was hospitalized.

According to the company, all three men lived in Kentucky.

Warrants were issued by Shelby County for Crigler’s arrest and investigators tracked him to an address in St. Louis.