CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — TBI agents have arrested a man in connection a double homicide in Cumberland County.

Officials have identified the two victims as 58-year-old Joy Nostrom and and 54-year-old Mark Gunter. Joy Nostrom’s husband, Warren Nostrom was also found injured with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

This morning, 74-year- old Warren Nostrom was arrested and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $4-million bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Previous Story:

Authorities said a man and woman are dead and the suspect was wounded in a shooting Friday in the parking lot of the Cumberland County school bus garage.

Officers responded around 2:27 p.m. CDT to the garage at 1668 Genesis Road in Crossville. Two men and a woman were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The TBI said one of them men was the suspected shooter.

The TBI said preliminary info appears to show the suspect shot himself after shooting the other two.

CPD said the three's identities haven't been released yet. Crossville emergency crews were on the scene rendering aid and an air ambulance transported one.

The woman died at the scene and the other male victim was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The suspect was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga and his condition is unknown.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Cumberland County District Attorney General's office are involved in the investigation.

The CPD and the TBI said they will provide more details when possible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPD at 931-484-7231.

