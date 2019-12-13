HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is in custody after another man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Bradley Hopkins was taken to Appalachian Regional Hospital to be treated and stabilized. His condition is unknown and he has been transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Officers arrested 23-year-old James T. Mitchell of Coldiron, Kentucky -- saying he was located at his mother's home.

According to the KSP, officers arrived at a home on KY 840 in the Baxter community. Deputies said multiple shots were fired outside -- hitting Hopkins in the head.

KSP said Mitchell is being charged with first degree assault, three counts of first degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.