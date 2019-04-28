CORBIN, Ky. — On April 28, 2019 at 10:47 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a domestic complaint between a son and mother, according to a release for Kentucky State Police.

The mother stated that her son was assaulting her at a residence on Youngs Creek Road in the Corbin community of Knox County.

Upon arrival at the residence, troopers located the victim who stated her son ran out the back door after assaulting her and damaging her residence. Troopers located Corbin resident Luke Roark, 22, running through the woods behind the home. After a brief foot pursuit, troopers apprehended Roark.

Roark was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin by EMS where he was treated for exhaustion and minor cuts he sustained while running through the woods, according to officials. Roark was released and held in the Knox County Detention Center, according to police.

KSP said he was charged with assault 4th degree (domestic violence), fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (foot), resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

Troopers also discovered Roark had active warrants for his arrest after he was apprehended. He was also charged with a parole violation warrant and fraud use of credit card charge, according to officials.