The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is behind bars following a joint investigation into a November shooting in Andersonville.

According to the ACSO, Derrick Hayes, 26, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Nov. 26 shooting on Defoe Road. Agents with the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task arrested Hayes at an apartment complex in Knoxville on charges of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft of property.

"The Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force did a great job locating our suspect. The work their men and women do is nothing short of amazing" Sheriff Russell Barker said. "A big thank you to KPD for their assistance on this case. Our detectives did a great job of investigating this incident and identifying the suspect."

Hayes is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $130,000 bond.