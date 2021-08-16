Man arrested in Loudon drive-by shooting; no one harmed

Jackie Lynn Turpin said in a statement to Loudon Police that he wanted to "send a message" to his ex-wife who lived in the building he fired on.

LOUDON, Tenn. — On August 16 around 9 a.m., Loudon police officers responded to a drive-by shooting at the 1000 block of Grove Street.

According to witnesses, a man in a brown/gold SUV fired three shots towards the Loudon Garden Apartments while driving north on Grove Street. No one was harmed in the shooting.

Officers spotted the vehicle traveling on Highway 11 over the Tennessee River. When police tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee on Rock Quarry Road.

The driver, identified as Jackie Lynn Turpin, was taken into custody by police. According to statements from Turpin, he was responsible for the shooting and was trying to "send a message" to his ex-wife who lived in the apartments. He also says that he threw the gun into the Tennessee River as he drove over it.