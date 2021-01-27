Fugitive arrested in West Knoxville on murder warrant from New York

Officials said that Alexander Thomas, 31, from New York, was arrested on Tuesday. Shots were fired during the arrest but no injuries were reported.

Officials said that a man was arrested on Tuesday after officials asked people to avoid the Concord Avenue area in West Knoxville.

Alexander Thomas, 31, was arrested on a murder warrant from New York, according to officials. Police said that he is a known, violent gang member wanted out of Suffolk County in New York for murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, deputies and officers went to a house on the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue, according to a release from officials. They entered the buildings and saw Thomas with a firearm. Shots were then fired, and Thomas barricaded himself inside the house, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department's Special Operations Squad was sent to the home, along with negotiators. They started talking with him as Concord Street was closed between Kingston Pike and Painter Avenue.

At around 8:45 p.m. Thomas surrendered himself to authorities and was arrested, officials said. He is being held at the Knox County Detention Facility and will be extradited to New York.

There were no reports of injuries during the arrest, officials said.