BCSO: Knoxville man arrested after stealing a vehicle, breaking into numerous homes all in one morning

James Powell is charged with three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property and more, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is arrested after he stole a truck, fled from law enforcement and broke into numerous homes early Friday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

James Powell, 42, is charged with the following:

Three counts of aggravated burglary

Two counts of theft of property

Two counts of evading arrest

Reckless endangerment

Driving on a suspended license

At around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Blount County deputies were already in the area of Nebo Road in Walland, Tenn. when a man approached and told them his truck had just been stolen from his home, according to BCSO.

The man and his wife and reported they were inside their home when they heard their Toyota start and accelerate out of the driveway.

Later, deputies spotted the car and attempted to stop it. According to police, as the pursuit came into the city of Alcoa, the truck ran over spike strips that Alcoa officers put down to stop it.

The truck continued northbound onto Alcoa Highway and struck two more spike strips that Alcoa Police officers had laid out, BCSO said. Powell continued onto Pellissippi Parkway traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Blount County officials said Powell stopped the truck and fled on foot into the Mimosa Drive area of Sevierville. After running away on foot, he forced his way into multiple homes on Mimosa Drive, armed with a metal pipe.

Powell stole a firearm from one home and ransacked a car at another residence. Another victim reported that she woke up to a man standing next to her bed, asking for a cigarette and a gun, according to BCSO.

Deputies found him shortly in the area of Mimosa Drive before 5 a.m. They also found the stolen firearm in the yard of the home where he stole it, BCSO said.

Powell admitted to deputies that he had taken suboxone and methamphetamine earlier in the evening. According to BCSO, he is in custody in the Blount County Correctional Facility on an $82,500 bond.