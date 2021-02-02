MNPD: Sevierville girls still missing after seen on adult escort website; man arrested on sex trafficking charges

The girls, who are 14 and 17, are still missing, according to an affidavit.

TENNESSEE, USA — A man has been arrested on sex trafficking charges after police discovered that two girls missing out of Sevierville were on an adult escort website, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit out of Davidson County revealed that police received information about two missing minors out of Sevierville. Detectives were able to find them on an adult escort website.

Some pictures showed an individual lying in the bed and one of the minors sitting on top of him, the affidavit shows.

During an investigation, detectives were able to identify the individual as Charles Woods. He was arrested for outstanding warrants.

The affidavit also showed that in an interview with detectives, Woods admitted to posting the ads and taking the money via Venmo. He also admitted that it was him detectives were talking to through a texting app. Woods had directed detectives the day before to go to the InTown Suites at 2350 Murfreesboro Road.

The ages of the girls were 14 and 17, according to an affidavit.

Woods was charged with trafficking for commercial sex and trafficking for sex.

Metro Nashville Police said officers from several components are working to locate the two endangered teenage girls.

The teens are Jaida Enos, 14, and Tember Evans 17, who ran away from a group home in East Tennessee on Oct. 20, according to MNPD. They were last known to have been in Nashville’s Napier-Sudekum public housing area.