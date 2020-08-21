Man arrested, woman sought in string of Crossville vehicle thefts and burglaries

Police said burglars stole several motorcycles and other vehicles in July and August.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody and a woman is still being sought after a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Crossville in July and August.

According to Crossville police, Carl Creason, 37, was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft after several vehicles were stolen. Police are still looking for another woman, 20-year-old Taylor Presley, for burglary and theft.

Police said the arrest was related to multiple burglaries -- the first at Chuck's Cycle Repair in July, where two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers were stolen. In August, Thompson's Auto Sales was burglarized, and a Jeep and motorcycle were stolen. That same day, police said the two were suspected in the theft of a Ford F-150 from a Pilot Travel Center.

Detectives found several of the stolen vehicles in Crossville and Morgan County. They are still searching for a White/Blue Husqvarna motorcycle, a yellow/white Suzuki motorcycle, and a black/yellow Polaris Scrambler 4-wheeler.