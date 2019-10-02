DENTON, Texas — Crime took a bite out of Denton police Friday night.

What began as a routine traffic stop turned into a fight when the driver, identified as Christopher Rogers, of Denton, refused to get out of his vehicle. It happened in the 1500 block of I-35E.

Police said he first punched an officer in the face then began biting a sergeant's head. He was eventually restrained, but not before biting off a portion of the sergeant's ear.

Christopher Rogers faces charges of DWI, resisting arrest, assault of a public servant and aggravated assault according to Denton police.