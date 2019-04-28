CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caught on camera -- a man tried to break down a door with a family inside the house in northwest Charlotte.

The mother told NBC Charlotte she was ready to protect her kids if need be. She's concerned about the safety of her family after this happened.

Video shows the man walking right up to the door and start kicking it in. The mom told WCNC that when this was happening, she and her two youngest children were right behind the door.

"My first instinct was to protect my kids, I had two little kids sitting right in front of my door," she siad.

The attempted home invasion happened Friday afternoon. The mother wanted to keep her identity a secret for her safety.

She has two Ring videos showing the incident. She said she doesn't know who it was attempting to break in. The first video shows the man pulling up in a car, then leaving.

"I didn't know he came from a vehicle," she said. "I thought he was on foot."

Expecting the worst, the mother of four went into protection mode as soon as she heard the kicks.

"You can see the frame raddling," she said.

She said this has never happened before, and hopes it won't happen again.

"To the person who it is, I hope you don't come back," she said. "But if you do, I will be prepared on the other side of the door."

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-334-1600.

