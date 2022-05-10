Man charged after 2-hour standoff following call about man with a gun at White Pine home

Police said the suspect left the home before authorities arrived, but was later found in a car on Walnut Street.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The White Pine Police Department said a person was arrested Tuesday after they received a call about a man with a gun that arrived at a home on Walnut Ridge Way.

They said the man left the home before police arrived, and officers were told to watch out for the car he was seen driving. A few minutes later, they said two officers found the car driving on Walnut Street.

Officers with the police department and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department stopped the car on State Street, according to a release from officials. They said Deshawn Hamilton, 22, from Morristown, was driving it.

According to authorities, Hamilton warned police that if they approached the car, then he would "shoot himself or make officers shoot him." A special operations team from JCSD was sent to the area, they said.

After around 2 hours of negotiations, they said Hamilton dropped the gun and stepped out of the car. He was then taken into custody and was charged with aggravated assault, police said.

The White Pine Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office, the Jefferson County EMS and the White Pine Fire Department all responded, according to a release from authorities.