KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Middle Tennessee man faces charges he tried to bribe a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who stopped him Saturday night off Interstate 40, records show.

Sean P. Durham, who turned 36 on Monday, was being held in the Knox County jail on charges of bribery, being a felon in possession of a gun and evidence tampering.

According to a warrant, THP Trooper Heather Cooke saw the Antioch man speeding on eastbound I-40. He pulled off at the University Avenue/Middlebrook Pike exit and she confronted him in a business parking lot.

"He began apologizing profusely about speeding, stating he was trying to get to his girlfriend's house for a medical emergency," the warrant states.

A check of his registration showed it had expired. Davidson County authorities also were trying to find him to serve him with an order of protection that had been taken out by his girlfriend, records show.

"While his information was being run, he attempted to give me $200 to let him leave," according to the trooper.

It appeared he'd hit a retaining wall before the traffic stop.

Things got worse for Durham.

The trooper thought he might be impaired and began to give him tests to see if he was under the influence of something, according to the warrant.

He didn't do well on the tests so she handcuffed him and put him in the back of her car. Durham became belligerent and damaged the car's plastic prisoner cage, the warrant states.

It was at that point that he admitted to another trooper he'd taken something, although he wouldn't say what it was.

Troopers also found he was carrying $5,842 in cash. A background check showed he's been convicted of "multiple" felonies.

After being taken to jail, he became combative, records state. Bonds are set at more than $40,000.