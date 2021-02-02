Police: Man charged after stabbing victim multiple times in Crossville

The victim was airlifted to UT Medical Center by Lifestar and the condition is unknown at this time, police said.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A man has been charged after police said he stabbed a victim multiple times in Crossville Wednesday night.

The Fairfield Glade Police Department officers responded to 105 Runnymeade Road for an assault with a possible stabbing around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and back.

A knife was found in close proximity to the suspect inside the residence, officers said.

The suspect was arrested and the scene was immediately secured.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigators responded to the scene and began an investigation.

The suspect, identified as Louis Anderson, 56, of Crossville, was charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

