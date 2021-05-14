Man charged in Crossville woman's drug death

Mark C. Brown faces counts that include second-degree murder.

A Cumberland County man faces a second-degree murder charge in the June drug death of a Crossville woman, according to the TBI.

Mark C. Brown, 44, was indicted by a grand jury last month on the murder count as well as counts for sale of a Schedule II controlled substance and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He was booked Friday at the Cumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, according to the TBI.

Madison Christine Brown, 21, was found dead June 27, 2020. It's not clear what if any relation existed between the victim and the defendant.

"Her cause of death was determined to be methamphetamine toxicity. The investigation identified Mark Brown as the individual who provided her methamphetamine on the night of her death," the TBI said in a release Friday.