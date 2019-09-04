KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Francisco Eduardo Franco Cambrany, the man charged in the Chapman Highway crash that killed Pierce Corcoran, has been deported.

A spokesperson for ICE confirmed that information to 10News on Tuesday afternoon.

A judge ordered that he be removed from the United States at a hearing on March 15, according to Executive Office for Immigration Review records, though he did have the right to repeal.

Cambrany has been living illegally in the U.S. for about 14 years.

In Knox County, Cambrany was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the December death of Pierce Corcoran in a head-on traffic crash on Chapman Highway. Corcoran was the son of Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran.

Last month, the Corcorans told 10News they were happy Cambrany was being deported, but wished he had faced charges in Knox County.

"We’re thankful because we do know where he’s at, we have been involved in the process. We know that he’s not here driving on our streets and could possibly do this to someone else," Wendy Corcoran said. "It’s hard because we can’t bring our son back. That would be justice for us but we know that’s not possible."

The Corcorans have filed an $8 million civil suit against Cambrany and the man whose pickup truck he was driving that night.

They say they want someone to be held responsible for their son's death.