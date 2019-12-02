A man is behind bars following a bank robbery in Seymour and multi-county chase Monday.

According to the Knoxville FBI Field Office, its Safe Streets Task Force arrested a Sevier County man and charged him with bank robbery.

That man has been identified as 35-year-old Joshua A. Baird.

The FBI said the suspect entered the TNConnect Credit Union in Seymour around 10 a.m. dressed in full disguise, implying he had a weapon and demanding money.

The FBI said the man fled in a white Ford Expedition. Sevier County deputies located the vehicle and chased it, which eventually went into Knox County before the suspect got away.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies became involved in the search, eventually locating the vehicle in East Knox County. The Safe Streets Task Force was able to find and arrest the suspect in Sevier County around 2 p.m. Monday.

The FBI said he appeared in federal court on Tuesday and will have a detention hearing on Feb. 14.

No trial date has been set yet. If convicted of bank robbery, the FBI said he could face up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.