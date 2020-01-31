UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office received a call about a woman dead inside a home on Raccoon Valley Road at 8:19 a.m. Thursday morning. A naked man was also reported in a nearby tree, police said.

When deputies from the sheriff's office arrived, they said they found Jason Jones, 39, from Maynardville, standing in the home's doorway. He was immediately detained and police found the woman while clearing the scene, according to authorities. She had died due to blunt force trauma, authorities said.

Union County detectives requested TBI assistance with the case.

RELATED: Sheriff: TBI assisting in homicide investigation in Union County

RELATED: Bond set at $1M for man charged with murder in Pigeon Forge diner stabbing

Jones is charged with criminal homicide and is currently in Union County Jail under a $1 million bond, according to a release from police.