KFD: Man arrested after starting dumpster fires and damaging building in Merchant Dr. area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested Thursday for setting dumpster fires in the Merchant Dr. area during the overnight hours of Sept. 10.

The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to several fires during that time, and one of the fires damaged the exterior of an Outback Steakhouse building. Investigators were able to identify a suspect in the fires — Joshua F. Linebarger.

That suspect was taken into custody on Clinton Hwy. on Sept. 15 and is facing charges of arson, criminal trespass and setting fire to personal property.