KFD: Man charged with arson, taken into custody, after fire at Broadway grocery store on May 29

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said a man was charged with felony arson Monday after crews responded to reports of a fire at a grocery store off North Broadway.

They said it was at a Sav-A-Lot grocery store, towards the backside of the building. They said a large pile of cardboard leaning against the back of the building had caught fire.

They said that after the fire was extinguished, responding crews recognized the suspect. They said David Alexander Fox was walking along Broadway, and crews notified patrol.

They said investigators then found him and took him into custody.