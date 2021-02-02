KPD: Man charged with attempted first-degree murder after Tuesday night shooting

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of Avondale Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has charged a man with attempted first-degree murder, felon in possession of a weapon, and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony after a shooting Tuesday night.

Stanley Wilson, 50, of Knoxville was at his residence in the 3300 block of Avondale Avenue with the 43-year-old victim when the two got into an argument around 9:30 p.m., according to KPD.

The victim stated that when he was leaving the residence, Wilson began shooting at him and his vehicle, KPD said.

The victim was not struck but the bullets did strike the vehicle, including the head rest near where the victim was seated, according to KPD.

Wilson then chased the victim down Avondale Ave. and drove his truck into the rear of the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene, KPD said.