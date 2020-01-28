KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police arrested a man who is charged with stabbing someone on North Broadway Road last Friday, according to a press release.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, police said they found and arrested Mitchell Gregory, 57, after a victim in a Friday night stabbing identified him as the attacker. He had wounds on his neck, chest, arms and back. They were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Gregory is charged with attempted first-degree murder, vandalism, public intoxication and driving while his license was suspended, police said.

Knoxville police are continuing to investigate the incident.