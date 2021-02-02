Man charged with attempted murder after girlfriend stabbed nearly 30 times in West Knox County

The victim was rushed to UT Medical Center, where it was determined she had been stabbed roughly 20 to 30 times, causing one of her lungs to collapse.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Knox County man is facing a charge for attempted murder after officers said he stabbed his girlfriend close to two dozen times while she slept.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a home in West Knox County around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to learn that a woman had been stabbed.

The victim was able to speak, and told authorities she had been sleeping in the basement of her boyfriend's home at 8701 Raindrop Road and awoke to find him stabbing her. The arrest report said she was able to drive to a home on White Ash Lane before calling officers.