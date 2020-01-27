The Knoxville Police Department said officers took a suspect into custody after investigating two stabbings in North Knoxville on Saturday.

According to KPD, 27-year-old James Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder Monday.

Officers said they responded to the first stabbing call on Saturday, Jan. 25 around 6:22 p.m. at the Rite Stop Food Mart at 441 Dutch Valley Drive.

Officers said a 60-year-old man told them he was approached and stabbed by another man outside the store. The victim was treated by EMS for a non-life threatening wound to his stomach. Officers were unable to find a suspect after canvassing the area.

Around 6:55 p.m., officers responded to another stabbing call at Sharp Lane Apartments at 411 Sharp Lane. Officers said they found a 76-year-old woman with several lacerations to her face and chest. A witness told officers the attack occurred after a domestic dispute, and the suspect had fled following the attack.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center with severe but non-life threatening wounds.

After the preliminary investigation, officers said they determined Brown was the suspect in both incidents. Officers arrested Brown on Monday around 4:30 p.m. and he was booked into the Knox County Detention Center.

KPD said its Violent Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation at this time.