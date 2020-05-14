WHITLEY CITY, Ky. — A man is charged with attempted murder after investigators said he tried to flee from a Kentucky state trooper during a traffic stop.

According to investigators with Kentucky State Police, the troopers were looking for a suspect in another incident on Tuesday when the officer pulled over Randy Sullivan, 21, in the Poplar Creek community of Whitley County.

The trooper could see drugs in plain view in the vehicle and asked Sulivan to step out of the car, according to a press release. He refused and attempted to drive away, hitting the trooper and dragging him with the vehicle.

The trooper did fire his weapon and Sullivan was hit. He was transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper was not seriously injured.

Sullivan was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police 1st Degree, wanton endangerment 1st Degree, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree, felon in possession of a handgun, and multiple traffic violations.

Linda Adams, 42, was a passenger in Sullivan's car and has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center

.