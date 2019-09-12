KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 42-year-old man faces aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault charges after police say he held a woman against her will for hours in a West Knoxville motel.

Knoxville police arrested Gregory Fujii on Saturday night at the Motel 6 on Harry Lane Boulevard, according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.

Police were alerted by Oak Ridge authorities to look for the man and woman, possibly at a Motel 6. The suspect was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus.

"Following that lead, officers responded to the Motel 6 on Harry Lane Boulevard and observed the vehicle in the back parking lot," according to a release from Erland. "Officers identified and approached the room, knocked on the door and located both the suspect, 42-year-old Gregory Fujii, and the victim inside the room."

The woman told police she and Fujii had been dating almost two years.

"According to the victim, Fujii had been holding the victim in the room for hours and had assaulted her multiple times, including burning her with a cigarette and throwing her into a wall," according to Erland's release.

It's not clear if the woman received medical treatment.

Fujii is now being held in the Knox County jail on aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault charges in lieu of $75,000 bond.