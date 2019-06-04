COCKE COUNTY, Tennessee — A man is dead after officials say his stepfather shot him for refusing to leave his property.

Deputies were dispatched to 4544 Hooper Highway in Cocke County on Thursday afternoon, responding to complaints that a male had been shot.

Investigators say John Paul Dunn, 36, had been in a domestic dispute with his mother and step-father, Olin Hellard. Dunn awoke from a nap to hear the two fighting about him leaving the residence, according to officials.

He was then asked to leave the property several times, but refused.

Hellard then took a 12-gauge shotgun and confronted Dunn in an attempt to make him leave.

Dunn then asked Hellard what he was going to do about him not leaving. That's when police say Hellard then shot him.

Officers administered first aid and transported Dunn to Newport Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Olin Hellard was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Annex, where he was charged with second-degree murder.