BCSO: Maryville man charged with multiple sex crimes against children

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville man was arrested on Monday for sex crimes he committed against two boys over several years starting in 2018, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

In February, BCSO and the Maryville Police Department opened an investigation after the boys told them that Christian Gregory, who was a close family friend, touched them inappropriately and solicited sexual acts from them in 2018 and continued until February 2023, according to BCSO. The boys were 10 and 12 years old when the abuse began.

In return, Gregory bought them gifts, including gaming systems, toys and clothes, BCSO said.

Gregory, 38, was arrested in Gatlinburg Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force and Sevier County Street Crimes Unit.

On Tuesday, BCSO and MPD served the following warrants against Gregory:

Two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act

Rape of a child

Solicitation of a minor

Two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Aggravated sexual battery

According to officials, he is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $950,000 bond.