James Louis Jordan has been held on a complaint filed by law enforcement and has undergone a mental evaluation.

A Virginia grand jury charged the alleged Appalachian Trail killer on 5 charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to murder.

James Louis Jordan has been held on a complaint filed by law enforcement and has undergone a mental evaluation.

Jordan was originally accused of killing a man and hurting a woman last spring.

The grand jury has added two more victims who he may have threatened on the trial.