Putnam Co. man charged with murder in death of 15-year-old girl found in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A man has been charged in the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found last week in a wooded area near Cookeville.

Charles “Chuck” Carter, 63, of Putnam County, has been charged with second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Carter provided illegal narcotics to 15-year-old Olivia Taylor, which caused her death last week.

Taylor’s body was found Thursday in a wooded rural area near Highway 70, east of Cookeville. Carter is charged additionally with aggravated rape.

“This tragic event is another example of what illegal drugs coming across our border into our country is doing to our nation,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement. “Last year, there were over 100,000 deaths from fentanyl related overdoses.”

District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said once the death investigation is complete, prosecutors will determine whether additional or amended charges are appropriate.

Carter is being held in the Putnam County Jail without bond and has an initial court date set for Wednesday.

Family and friends are still mourning Taylor’s death. Friends said she had a “heart of gold,” and will be missed.

“It should have been him instead of Olivia, it should have never even happened in the first place,” Olivia’s lifelong friend Victoria Allen said. “It’s hard her not being here and I just wish she could come back.”

Olivia was laid to rest in a funeral service Monday afternoon.

Allen’s family insists they’ll keep an eye on Carter’s court hearings.