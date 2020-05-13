GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — New details have been released in the death of a toddler in Greene County from February.

According to a document released by the Greene County Sheriff's Department, the 20-month-old victim Xavier Ramsey was in foster care.

The sheriff's department says the foster parents left the toddler in the care of 33-year-old Michael Christopher Grinstead while they were at the hospital with another child.

According to investigators, when they returned home Grinstead left and they found the child dead.

He was indicted by the grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder of a child, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.

Grinstead turned himself in to authorities last week.

He is in the Greene County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

