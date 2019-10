KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man is charged with raping a woman while she was "physically helpless," according to court documents.

Jerome Nchiyao Dooley of La Vergne, Tennessee, was charged in Knox County with rape and vandalism up to $1000.

The alleged assault happened on July 17, 2018, according to the grand jury indictment.

Dooley is due in court on Nov. 14 on the rape charge.