Man charged with second degree murder after deadly August shooting in Campbell Co.

SPEEDWELL, Tenn. — A grand jury indicted a man for second degree murder after a shooting in Speedwell left a man dead in August.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents determined 42-year-old Michael Neal Jr. had shot and killed 38-year-old Jeffery Warwick on August 19.
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 322 Powell Valley Shores Circle, saying Warwick died as a result of his wounds.
On Wednesday, a Campbell County grand jury indicted Neal with one count of second degree murder. He is being held in the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.