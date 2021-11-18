x
Crime

Man charged with second degree murder after deadly August shooting in Campbell Co.

Agents said they identified Michael Neal Jr. as the suspect in the August shooting death of Jeffery Warwick.
Credit: TBI
Michael Neal, 42

SPEEDWELL, Tenn. — A grand jury indicted a man for second degree murder after a shooting in Speedwell left a man dead in August. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents determined 42-year-old Michael Neal Jr. had shot and killed 38-year-old Jeffery Warwick on August 19. 

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 322 Powell Valley Shores Circle, saying Warwick died as a result of his wounds.

On Wednesday, a Campbell County grand jury indicted Neal with one count of second degree murder. He is being held in the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

