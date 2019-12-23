KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will be arraigned next month in Knox County on charges he shot and tried to kill two women in a car while three children sat in the back.

A grand jury has indicted Ransom Q. Cates, 21, on counts of attempted second-degree murder, using a firearm during a felony and aggravated assault.

He'll be arraigned Jan. 23 before Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steve Sword, records show.

The shooting occurred in June on Dutch Valley Drive as the women and children sat in a parked car, according to records.

According to court records, the two female victims said they were sitting in the front seat when Cates shot at them. Their children, aged 7, 8 and 13, were sitting in the back seat. Both victims said they knew Cates.

The women were treated at University of Tennessee Medical Central for what were identified as non life-threatening injuries, according to Knoxville police.