Dickson County, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his 5-year-old son asked a judge to transfer him to another jail because it would be better for his mental health.

Joseph Daniels was in court as a judge ruled against a request to move the high-profile murder trial to another county. Instead, the judge said they would bring jurors in from another country.

Daniels is charged with first degree murder in the death of his son, Joe Clyde Daniels, to death in April. The boy's body still has not been found. The mother, Krystal Daniels, is charged with helping cover up the crime.

In court on Tuesday, Daniels also requested to be transferred back to the Dickson County Jail. He is currently being held at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

Daniels testified at the hearing that his mental health has deteriorated since being transferred there, claiming he has lost 80 pounds.

TBI says Joseph Ray Daniels is charged with murdering his 5-year-old son with autism.

"There have been times I've thought of suicide in my cell, but I have no thoughts about hurting anyone else, though," said Daniels in court.

The Dickson County sheriff told the judge that his staff does not have the resources to be able to safely accommodate Daniels. The judge ultimately decided that Daniels will stay at Riverbend.

WSMV contributed to this report.

