Man convicted in Scott County double-murder that's more than two decades old

Authorities said that Hubert Glen Sexton Jr. was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for each count of first-degree murder.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was convicted in a Scott County double-murder that is more than two decades old. A jury returned two guilty verdicts for Hubert Glen Sexton Jr. on Friday for the murders of Stanley and Terri Sue Goodman.

Officials said that the Goodman family was shot to death in their home on the night of May 20, 2000. The District Attorney General's Office later argued at trial that the motive was to prevent Sexton from being prosecuted for child sexual abuse allegations, according to a release from officials.

Sexton had previously been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder involving the Goodman family in a 2001 trial, but officials said the convictions were later reversed on an appeal.

This time, officials said he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for each of the two counts. The court will decide whether he can serve the sentences consecutively or concurrently, according to a release.