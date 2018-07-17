Hamblen County, Tenn. — A Morristown family still hurting 38 years after their sister's murder.

Now they're fearing the worst -- that her killer could soon be set free.

Mary Jones was 16 when she was lured by a man who was posing as an undercover cop.

He took her into the woods, where he killed and raped her.

That was on July 20, 1980. The man, Randy Lee May, was arrested two days later and has been behind bars ever since.

May is currently serving 30 years for murder, and another 30 years for attempted murder of Jones' friend, Mitzi Holt Sizemore.

For almost 38 years, Jones' brother, J.D., has collected crime scene reports, photographs, evidence of his sister's brutal murder.

It's a case that never seems to close, as the Jones family continues to attend May's parole hearings.

"We have to sit there and we're three feet away from him, and we have to listen to his version of the story which I feel like is never the truth," Jones said.

Jones will attend his third parole hearing in just three years next month.

He thinks it'll be the last, based on what the parole board told the family.

"You know they looked at us and said 'he's gonna get out.'"

That's something Jones and countless people in Hamblen County don't want to see happen.

Sheriff Esco Jarnigan sent a letter to the state parole board Monday, opposing May's release on parole. Others are doing the same.

"It changes the way you raise your children, [you put a] few more restrictions on them," Jones said.

He thinks May might be released in a large part because of his age. He's around 60 years old.

Jones doesn't want to see May released from jail. He feels he deserves more punishment, and doesn't want May to hurt anyone else the way he hurt his family.

"He's not the only bad person in the world, but he is a bad person," Jones said. "So I feel people need to know, hey, he's getting out."

Jones' family is hosting a protest against May's possible parole and a candle light vigil at the Hamblen County Courthouse on Friday night. That's the 38th anniversary of Mary Jones' murder.

May's parole hearing is on August 22nd in Bledsoe County.

