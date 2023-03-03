x
DA: Man convicted for stealing from mall hours after pleading guilty to another theft charge

The District Attorney's Office said Elliot Arnaz Price, 44, was found guilty of burglary and will be sentenced on April 19.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The District Attorney's Office said Friday a man was convicted of burglary and now faces up to 12 years in prison because he has seven prior felonies.

They said Elliot Arnaz Price, 44, was found guilty after a two-day trial. During the trial, prosecutors said that in June 2022 he was caught on security footage taking a shirt off the rack and putting it down his pants at West Town Mall.

They said he was confronted by a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office. According to records, he was barred from entering the mall after a previous incident.

They also said that hours before he was confronted, Price was in General Sessions Court where he pled guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge from Belk. That incident happened in Dec. 2021 and prosecutors said he was caught cutting sensors off merchandise.

They said that because Price is considered a career offender, he faces a sentence of 12 years in prison and will need to serve 60% of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

They said he has seven prior convictions out of Greene County and North Carolina for second-degree kidnapping, escape, breaking and entering, and drug trafficking.

