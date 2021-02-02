Man convicted of child rape charges after September 2019 incident

Officials said that Joshua Steven Sullivan, 40, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child and one count of attempted rape of a child.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said a 40-year-old man was convicted on charges of child rape on Wednesday. They said the case involved an 11-year-old child.

According to a release from officials, Joshua Steven Sullivan was convicted on two charges of rape of a child, one count of attempted rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery. He faces 25 -40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Officials said Sullivan was dating the 11-year-old's mother and lived in the same home as them. They said that on Sept. 2, 2019, he sexually abused the victim and they later told their friend, sister and mother. They were taken to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital for an examination.

There, authorities said they found DNA that was consistent with Sullivan.

They said he ran away from the scene but also called his son, who was still at the home. According to a release from officials, Sullivan told his son to wash the victim's sheets and made him show the sheets going into the washing machine over Facetime.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to both the hospital and the home while the child was taken to ChildHelp USA for an interview, where officials said she spoke about the abuse. According to a release, she also spoke about years of abuse from Sullivan.

At trial, Sullivan said that his son was responsible for the abuse, according to a release. However, the jury discredited his testimony and found Sullivan guilty.