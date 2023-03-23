DA: Man convicted of DUI after being caught passed out at traffic light

Devin Williams, 32, was convicted of a DUI first offense, according to the DA.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is convicted of a DUI after being caught passed out in his car at a traffic light in 2021, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

On May 24, 2021, a Knox County Sheriff officer was at the I-40 ramp on Campbell Station Road when he saw Devin Williams, 32, passed out in the driver's seat of his car at a traffic light, according to the DA.

After several attempts, the officer was able to wake him up.

When Wiliams stepped out of the car, an empty beer can fell out. He was unsteady on his feet and failed field sobriety tests, the DA said.