x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

DA: Man convicted of DUI after being caught passed out at traffic light

Devin Williams, 32, was convicted of a DUI first offense, according to the DA.
Credit: DA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is convicted of a DUI after being caught passed out in his car at a traffic light in 2021, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. 

On May 24, 2021, a Knox County Sheriff officer was at the I-40 ramp on Campbell Station Road when he saw Devin Williams, 32, passed out in the driver's seat of his car at a traffic light, according to the DA. 

After several attempts, the officer was able to wake him up. 

When Wiliams stepped out of the car, an empty beer can fell out. He was unsteady on his feet and failed field sobriety tests, the DA said. 

Williams is convicted of a DUI first offense. According to the DA, his case for sentencing is set for May 18. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

ACSO: Girl taken into custody for threats of violence at Anderson County High School

Before You Leave, Check This Out