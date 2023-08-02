DA: Man sentenced to 54 years in prison after fatally shooting woman in road rage incident

Paul Lorenzo Foutner, 33, was convicted of second degree murder on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The District Attorney's Office said Thursday that a man was convicted of fatally shooting a woman in a road rage incident.

They said Paul Lorenzo Foutner, 33, was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment and illegally having a gun. According to a release, Foutner was sentenced to serve 54 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

According to a Knoxville Police Department investigation, Foutner was sitting in the back of a car when the woman's vehicle swerved in front of it. They said that at the intersection of Central Street and Atlantic Avenue, Foutner walked out of the car and shot into the victim's vehicle.

They said the shot also hit a Knox County school bus for children with special needs.