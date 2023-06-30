Jury convicts Clinton man of second-degree murder after supplying drugs in other man's overdose death

Robert Earnest Riffey Jr., 57, was convicted of second-degree murder and possession of drugs in a school zone.

CLINTON, Tenn. — A man was convicted of murder on Friday in Clinton after investigators said he supplied drugs leading to another man's overdose death.

The District Attorney General's Office said a jury convicted Robert Earnest Riffey Jr., 57, of second-degree murder and possession of drugs in a school zone. According to a release from the office, Riffey has been incarcerated since he was arrested in March 2021.

Attorneys said that in mid-March, the victim overdosed on fentanyl. The Clinton Police Department arrived on the scene and they said Riffey supplied the drugs, according to the release.