Jury convicts Clinton man of second-degree murder after supplying drugs in other man's overdose death

CLINTON, Tenn. — A man was convicted of murder on Friday in Clinton after investigators said he supplied drugs leading to another man's overdose death.
The District Attorney General's Office said a jury convicted Robert Earnest Riffey Jr., 57, of second-degree murder and possession of drugs in a school zone. According to a release from the office, Riffey has been incarcerated since he was arrested in March 2021.
Attorneys said that in mid-March, the victim overdosed on fentanyl. The Clinton Police Department arrived on the scene and they said Riffey supplied the drugs, according to the release.
Riffey's sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.