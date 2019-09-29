BRISTOL, Va. — Federal authorities are giving notice of the early release of a man convicted of trying to kill his estranged wife when he planted a bomb at Bristol Compressors in 1994.

Prosecutors say Ricky Lee Vance of Cleveland, Virginia, is expected to be released in December. Vance went to prison in 1995 for 60 years.

A jury convicted him of stealing dynamite from the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Offices in Lebanon and making a bomb that he planted near the employee entrance of the plant.

The device did not detonate and was dismantled by police without incident.

Prosecutors say a supreme court ruling has vacated part of his conviction, and he will get out after 24 years for time served.